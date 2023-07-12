VehicleCare Secures Undisclosed Investment in Pre-Series A Funding Led by JITO Angel Network

India, 12 July 2023: JITO Angel Network (JAN), promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), the only community-based angel network in India, has led the pre-Series A funding round in VehicleCare, one of the fastest-growing online platforms for auto service and damage repair.

The infusion of funds will be utilized to enhance VehicleCare’s proprietary technology, allowing for seamless integration with an expanding network of workshops across the region. Furthermore, the investment will support extensive marketing campaigns, reinforcing the brand’s presence and driving customer acquisition.

Commenting on the latest funding round, Mr. Arvind Verma, Founder of VehicleCare, said, “We are excited about the infusion of the new funds from JAN. Their investment will fuel our growth and enable us to provide innovative solutions to address the gaps in the auto repair industry. With JIIF’s backing, we are confident in our ability to bring quality, transparency, and reliability to our customers.”

VehicleCare’s innovative digital solution has revolutionized the automotive space by offering quick and easy processes for both business and consumer markets. With its efficient damage assessment and repair management system, VehicleCare has helped numerous car owners, fleet owners, manufacturers, insurance brokers, and insurers enhance customer satisfaction and streamline their repair processes.

We believe in VehicleCare’s approach and its potential to transform the automotive industry, said Pooja Mehta, Chief Operating Officer of JIIF. “We recognize the company’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service and streamlining the car service and repair process. As the lead investor, we are looking to contribute to the company’s success story. This funding round will empower VehicleCare to further leverage disruptive technologies, delivering innovative solutions and superior experiences to customers”, she added.

Founded in 2019, VehicleCare offers a wide range of services and solutions in the car service and repair space. Its digital platform connects customers with nearby service centers, enables easy appointment booking, and provides real-time tracking of service requests. The company also offers a robust claim management system for businesses and a fleet management solution to streamline operations. VehicleCare aims to bring quality, transparency, and reliability to the automotive industry, addressing the existing challenges and delivering exceptional value to its clients.