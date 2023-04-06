Veira Group to boost its production for large appliances

Delhi, April 2023: Veira Group, India’s largest ODM for Smart TVs, has increased its semi-automatic washing machine and air cooler production capacity from 0.3 to 1 million units annually. The Group’s 5-year plan also includes adding small appliances to its manufacturing basket.

A new washing machine and air cooler assembly line have been installed at the Greater Noida plant, allowing the company to introduce new variants and increase flexibility for the multi-model production of large appliances. Veira has introduced more than 500 new moulds to produce a variety of up to 20 new variants Air Coolers and Washing Machines to provide its customers a complete range in Semi- Automatic washing machines & Desert coolers in 30-120 likes. This facility currently produces 1 lakh semi-automatic washing machines, 100,000 coolers. Over 250 people will be employed because of the new capacity.

Speaking on the development, Sharan Maini, Director of Operations – Veira Group said, “Veira Group is India’s oldest and fastest-growing ODM. We already have a strong presence in the Smart TV category. The new capacity will assist us in meeting our 100% growth target in Washing Machines and Air Coolers. We are on a fast track to growth at Veira Group, and this move aligns with our vision of being among the top 5 in the Indian Consumer Durables & Appliances industry by 2025.”

Veira is one of the only ODM in India with the technology to produce fire TVs, WebOS TVs, and Certified Android & Google TVs in India. Veira began producing semi-automatic washing machines and air coolers in 2021. The Group aspires to become one of India’s largest ODMs for washing machines and air coolers, in addition to its success with LED TVs.