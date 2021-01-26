Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Pre-budget Quote

By Ms. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions

“The Union Budget for 2021-2022 is a much-awaited one as this would be the first budget after the introduction of New Education Policy. We are expecting for the government to increase the fund allocation for education and we wish the allocation goes up for higher education specifically, in order to cater to India’s ever-growing need for quality human capital. The budget should also have an increased focus on the accessibility and usage of digital education in Tier 2, 3 cities. Considering that private universities and colleges cater to a large number of students in the country, the government should focus on how private institutions can be supported in building world-class institutions that can make India as one of the preferred higher education destinations in the world”.