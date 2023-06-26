Vendease Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Lagos, Nigeria, 26 June 2023 – Vendease, a digital platform that allows restaurants in Africa to buy food supplies, access financial services and power their business operations, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

The startup, led by Tunde Kara, Olumide Fayankin, Gatumi Aliyu and Wale Oyepeju, revolutionizes restaurant procurement, financial services and business operations in Africa.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We’re excited to welcome Vendease to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “Vendease and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum’s content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues.”

As a Technology Pioneer, Vendease CEO Tunde Kara will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“We are honored and excited to join the prestigious World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer community. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to solving pressing challenges in the African food sector, particularly in the areas of food waste reduction and product innovation across the demand and supply sides of the food services ecosystem” said Kara.

“Joining the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer community enables us to collaborate with like-minded pioneers, thought leaders and policymakers who share our vision of building a more resilient and equitable food ecosystem.”

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second-highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here. [https://initiatives.weforum.org/technology-pioneers/organizations#subcommunities=Technology%20Pioneer%202023]

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be

found here. [https://initiatives.weforum.org/technology-pioneers/]