Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series Features Roman Buhler, Esq.

San Francisco, CA : Roman Buhler, Esq., National Director of the Madison Coalition and former Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series’ featured guest on Thursday, March 25, 2021, 6:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk is entitled, “Abuse of Power: The Consequences of Packing the Supreme Court.” Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth, will be the moderator.

In the spirit of our Founding Fathers, Roman Buhler has been a steadfast advocate for the governmental checks and balances which protect our great Republic. Most recently, he has helped coalesce enthusiastic support for the bipartisan KeepNine.org effort, which seeks to limit the number of U.S. Supreme Court Justices to nine by Constitutional Amendment.

Students of history will remember previous initiatives to pack the Supreme Court with politically sympathetic justices with the “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937.” Franklin D. Roosevelt’s efforts to dilute the Supreme Court’s independence was successfully opposed by his own Vice President, as well as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Committee. With this precedence in mind, Mr. Buhler believes that both sides of the aisle will benefit from KeepNine.org’s success.

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including, most recently, tax policy, business exodus from California, U.S. manufacturing, civility and cyber security.