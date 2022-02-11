Verb(TM) Presents Speaker Series: “Improving Your Retirement Plan: Time for a Re-Design?”

Verb™ Presents Speaker Series:

x

“Improving Your Retirement Plan: Time for a Re-Design?” featuring Patrick Collar, Nicholas Pension Consultants

Patrick Collar, a Principal with Nicholas Pension Consultants, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series featured guest on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). His talk (“Improving Your Retirement Plan: Time for a Re-Design?”) will focus on critical issues facing small and medium-sized business owners. With the federal government and California looking to raise more tax revenues and increase compliance requirements, prudent retirement plan administration remains a high priority. Mr. Collar will address discuss the latest California’s Mandated Employer IRA Plan and CalSavers.

Nicholas Pension Consultants is “a third party pension administration and consulting firm” which offers “flexibility through individually designed plans and the freedom to choose investments.” The firm’s employees “currently administer over 3,900 retirement plans, which represent over 65,000 participants.” Service includes providing “provide plan consulting and design, document installation, contribution calculations, compliance testing, IRS and DOL reporting for qualified retirement plans,” including “401(k), Profit Sharing, Defined Benefit, DB/DC Combo, Cash Balance” and “403(b) Plans.”

x

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. The firm was founded by Patricia Williams, CFP® and CEO, Calum Cunningham, COO and Scott Smith, Managing Director; Verb™ Speaker Series moderator, Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP® also serves as Managing Director.

Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including the impact of tax policy on population and business migration; U.S. manufacturing; cyber security; the value of civility in modern society; the Pre-IPO phenomenon, and more. Peter obtained a BA and JD from Santa Clara University and a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.