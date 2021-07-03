Versace Watches – Spring-Summer 2021 Collection

Versace, a brand that stands for Italian savoir faire and creativity characterised by its time-honoured craftsmanship and artisanal expertise is launching the new Greca Sport from the Spring- Summer Collection in India. Strong Italian design combined with timeless precision, the Versace Greca Sport, available at a price of INR1,08,000, is all set to serve the Indian consumers.

A classic design, the new Greca Sport is a perfect complement to the brand’s masculine designs. Boasting clean lines and a timeless aesthetic, the dynamic timepiece was crafted for a Versace man on-the-go.

Engraved between the indexes, the iconic Greca marks the outer part of the timepiece’s white, black and blue dial, surrounded by a distinctive minute-track on the top ring. The collection offers an elegant range of bracelets which stand out for refined details, as well as a sporty style.

Available in Helios (Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad & Kolkata), Kamal Watch Co. (Hyderabad), Golden Time (Ahmedabad & Surat), Just in Time (Ahmedabad, Surat & Rajkot), Swiss Paradise (Mumbai), CT Pundole (Pune), Gangaram’s (Delhi), Zimson’s (Chennai & Bangalore) and on TATA CLIQ Luxury.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Case: round bicolor, IP gun, or IP champagne with minute track on aluminium top ring – 43 mm Ø

Movement: Quartz (RONDA VE715) 3 hands with date at 4h, Swiss Made

Dial: black, white, or blue with Greca on the outer part – Medusa and Versace logo at 12h

Band: bicolor, IP gun, or IP champagne with butterfly buckle