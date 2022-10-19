Vertica Analytics Database Lands as a Leader in Three G2 Fall Report Categories

Bangalore, India. – Oct. 19, 2022 –Vertica, the core analytical database in the Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) software portfolio, announced today that it has been named a leader in three categories in the G2 Fall Grid Report – Data Warehouse, Big Data Processing and Distribution, and Columnar Databases. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, based the report rankings on feedback from verified user reviews and market presence scores.

“The Vertica Team is passionate about delivering the best possible analytics database to address our customers’ most demanding analytical workloads. The G2 Fall Report provides us with validation as our ranking continued to climb in the Leader quadrants for the Data Warehouse and Big Data Processing and Distribution categories and with our debut as a leader in the Columnar Databases category,” said Jeff Healey, vice president of marketing of the Vertica Product Group at Micro Focus. “The G2 Fall Report’s recognition as a Leader holds particular importance as it is based on the feedback from Vertica’s most important community – our customers.”

Leader distinction is given to products that rank in the top 25 percent of a category. In all three categories, Vertica received four or five stars from more than 95 percent of the reviewers, with an overall score of 4.4 stars. In addition, more than 87 percent of responding customers said they would recommend Vertica. Select highlights from the G2 Report include:

● Data Warehouse

o Highest Rate Feature: Data Quality

o 87 percent of respondents were satisfied with Vertica’s ease of use

● Big Data Processing and Distribution

o Highest Rate Feature: Data Transformation

o 88 percent of respondents said Vertica meets their requirements

● Columnar Databases

o Highest Rate Feature: Data Transformation

o 87 percent of respondents were satisfied with Vertica’s ease of use and ease of setup

In addition to the recognition as leader in multiple categories, Vertica received a total of 10 badges – from Fastest Implementation to Best ROI to a Leader in India, APJ, and mid-market, among others. The badges are awarded based on user scores and interactions.