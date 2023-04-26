Vesta Elder Care joins hands with “Healthians”

New Delhi, 26 April 2023: Vesta Elder Care, a leading name in elderly healthcare service providers, has announced its tie-up with the ‘Healthians’ app with 20+ Lac satisfied customers to provide quality assured lab tests to clients across all cities and locations from the comfort of their homes. The tie-up aims to serve clients with the best service experience fulfilled through technology with an initial expectation of hitting 1000+ tests a month. The Vesta Elder Care customer now can book the tests at a single click via their app and get access to prompt pathological test services.

Vesta Elder Care ensures the accuracy of reports from booking to report delivery, seamless and simplified through this partnership. The services include lab testing, Blood tests, Covid tests, wellness packages, and total health check-ups encompassing all kinds of pathological tests with sample collection from homes without being worried about visiting the laboratory.

On the occasion of the successful cooperation, Mr. Rahul Misra, Founder of Vesta Elder Care, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our tie-up with the leading health test service provider in India’s diagnostics market, Healthians. This tie-up will enable Vesta Elder Care to broaden its range of services and give customers an excellent diagnostic experience instead of visiting the pathology lab to obtain the tests. Providing the best services, now they can book their test with a single click via the Vesta Elder Care app and receive timely and reliable test results. Healthians are noteworthy for home health test services, providing a comprehensive range of health testing for a long time. Furthermore, with the aid of the ‘Healthians‘ application, we will be able to broaden the scope of our services to a larger audience.” “We are attempting to make the procedure of regular check-ups and tests as simple as possible with ‘Healthians‘ at the patient’s convenience and a reasonable cost.” He further added.

With 24×7 Medical Support and trained caregivers, Vesta Elder Care has already made an identity for its operations in the Delhi NCR region and recently expanded its range in Punjab as well. The collaboration will assist the brand in expanding its service to additional regions.