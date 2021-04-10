Vestige augments its immunity portfolio with the launch of ‘Zeta Premium Spice Tea’ packed with health and taste

New Delhi: Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, the only Indian-origin direct selling company listed among world’s top 30 by DSN Global 100, with a vast portfolio in health, wellness, and hygiene products, launched Zeta Premium Spice Tea, a special tea with immunity-boosting herbs and spices to augment its immunity portfolio.

Zeta Premium Spice Tea is specially blended with eight Indian herbs as recommended and outlined by the Ministry of AYUSH – Ashwagandha, Mulethi, Tulsi, Dalchini, Munakka, Shunthi, Kalimirch, and Haldi. These herbs have proven to boost immunity and enhance overall well-being since time immemorial. Zeta Premium Spice Tea has been launched to cater to the growing demand for immunity-boosting products, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Packed with these powerful herbs and spices, the tea comes with the promise of good taste and good health.

On the side-lines of the launch, Mr. Gautam Bali, MD Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd said, “During the global health crisis, the Indian heritage and benefits of Ayurveda and related spices have been well recognised and acknowledged world over. Our health and wellness portfolio has focused on and promoted these benefits since the company’s inception, and we are elated to announce the launch of our new product Zeta Premium Spice Tea. It is a perfect blend of healthy spices and taste that helps to strengthen immunity.”

The Indian immunity booster packaged product market is projected to reach $347 million by 2026 due to the increasing consciousness and focus on preventive healthcare. The ongoing pandemic has further boosted this market as the need for these products is rising rapidly. As a company focused on health and overall wellness, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd is aiming to tap this growth opportunity by providing customers with products that are effective as well as value for money.