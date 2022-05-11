Vestige introduces HMB – a dietary supplement that supports muscle development

11th May 2022, New Delhi – Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, India’s leading home-grown direct selling company, has announced the launch of Vestige HMB, a one-of-a-kind solution that helps in building healthy muscles as well as prevents muscle loss. The revolutionary product, which is an addition to its huge category of nutraceutical solutions, is sure to help people who are ageing and experiencing ailments, and also those looking to build muscles with daily exercise.

It is a known fact that lean muscle mass generally contributes up to about 50% of total bodyweight in young adults but decreases with age to become about 25% of total bodyweight by the age of 75–80 years. There are many areas where muscle health is of immense importance like muscle damage/soreness caused by exercise, age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), and weight loss due to illness etc. Vestige HMB is a dietary supplement to support muscles development in body. It helps in protein absorption, increasing protein synthesis while decreasing protein breakdown; increasing muscle strength; muscle recovery and increasing endurance.

Mr. Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd. said, “In a country like India, many people suffer from muscle health problem due to extremely low consumption of protein. With Vestige HMB, we have come up with a solution for better muscle health and improved lean mass for those in need. HMB helps in muscle development and protein absorption, both of which are very crucial to ensure a healthy and fit body. It is also a vital structural component used to maintain the integrity of muscle cell membranes, preventing them from damage and supporting rebuild.”

Calcium-Hydroxy Methyl Butyrate (HMB) is a chemical that is produced when the body breaks down leucine, an amino acid which is one of the building blocks of protein. HMB works by slowing protein breakdown and speeding up protein synthesis. Vestige HMB comes in a once-a-day convenient dosage form. Simply dissolve one 5 g sachet of in 200 ml water and drink it.