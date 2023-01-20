Vestige launches Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore Shampoo & Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo

20 January 2023, New Delhi: Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading home-grown direct-selling company, has announced the launch of a range of professional shampoos under its brand name Assure. The two newly launched products are Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore Shampoo and Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, which has been specifically designed to provide professional care for common hair problems from the comfort of our homes.

In today’s age, due to stress, pollution, and erratic food habits, unhealthy hair has become a very common issue in both men and women. The problem can be seen in young adults as well. People suffering from hair loss or hair fall tend to feel anxious and experience low self-esteem, which further exacerbates hair-related problems. Getting expert treatment is not an everyday solution, but Vestige has made it easier for people experiencing hair-related problems with its new range of shampoos namely, Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore Shampoo and Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo. These shampoos come with essential elements to ease common hair issues.

Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore Shampoo is enriched with Hydrolysed Wheat Protein and Amino Acids, which are its key ingredients as well. They help minimize hair breakage while controlling the loss of moisture. They also make the hair look fuller and healthier. Wheat Protein cleanses the scalp, helps in the improvement of hair quality and prevents hair breakage, while Amino Acid strengthens the hair roots and adds volume and shine to the hair. The product is best suited for fragile hair, making them healthier and look fuller.

Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo helps hair restore its keratin while making them softer and ultra-manageable. It helps in repairing the damages caused by chemical treatments. It is enriched with Hydrolysed Keratin and Vitamin E that help in refurbishing the hair’s keratin levels, a protein present in hair that supports the scalp, heals breakage, and keeps hair healthy. The Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo also provides the hair with intense hydrationby relieving dryness. It maintains the hair and scalp moisture levels by helping heal the damages caused to the hair by the excess use of chemicals. The shampoo even revitalises the hair follicles by strengthening the hair structure.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “The incredibly fast-paced life that we live in often leaves us with no time to invest in ourselves or seek regular professional help for the issues we face. At Vestige, it is our constant endeavour to offer uniquely crafted products that are in tune with the needs of customers today. We are very excited to introduce our new range of professional shampoos under one of our prestigious brands: Assure – Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore Shampoo and Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoo. These products are crafted uniquely for all the different hair types to give a salon-like hair treatment with every hair wash.”

Due to their fast-moving and busy lives, people often put self-care at the back of their priority list and do not reach out to specialists for assistance. Hair-related issues are one of the topmost concerns for men and women alike and Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore shampoo and Assure Keratin Smoothening shampoo are directed towards addressing these problems and offering a rich hair care experience in the comfort of one’s home.