Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd honoured with Lifetime Achievement award by Direct Business

New Delhi, December 21: Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading home-grown direct selling company was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award at Direct Business National Entrepreneurship summit & awards in direct selling business 2022. The summit and award ceremony was held in Navi Mumbai and was attended by prominent names in the direct selling industry including Mr. Sanjay Khinvsara, Founder & Treasure, FIDSI and many more.

Vestige has constantly expanded its range to introduce innovative wellness products every year. Manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, Vestige has over 2500+ online and offline sales outlets across India. It also has multiple international offices and several distributor centres to ensure easy accessibility of the products. Vestige, from the date of its inception, has been building a wide network of distributors, which is constantly growing every year

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Mr Gautam Bali said ‘Being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the most humbling experiences for Vestige. I want to sincerely thank the Vestige family for their constant support and for helping the company win this esteemed honour. Vestige has been committed to product innovations based on our deep insight into customer needs and we aim to maintain it for goods. We will continue our efforts towards setting new benchmarks in the health and wellness segment and adding value to people’s lives better.

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., which started its operations in the year 2004, is one of the leading direct-selling companies in the country, dealing in world-class wellness products. Vestige has been ranked 38 in the 2021 DSN Global 100 List of the top direct-selling companies in the world by Direct Selling News. It is the only Indian company to have received this recognition. Vestige also received the National Best Employer Brand Award in 2021 by World HRD Congress and the Global HR Excellence award. Vestige has also been recognised as a ‘Great place to work for the year 2022-23 and for the second time in a row in the Large Organizations category.

Vestige believes in empowering people with the opportunity to lead their lives on their own terms. With the motto of spreading wealth through wellness, Vestige has continued to enrich the lives of everyone who is a part of the company and those who believe in its products.