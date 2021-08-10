Vestige Receives ‘Commitment To Being a Great Place to Work’ Recognition

Honouring Vestige Marketing Ltd’s consistent commitment to excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie, India’s only leading home-grown direct selling company, was certified the Great Place To Work for the third year in a row.

Vestige Marketing Ltd has won the great place to work three times in a row, 2019 and 2020 being a mid-size workplace and in 2021 entered the category of a Great Large-Size Workplace, the only Indian direct selling company to reach this milestone. This accolade has been bestowed on the direct selling company giant by the Great Place to Work Institute, India.

Mr. Gautam Bali, MD Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, expressing his pride at Vestige winning the coveted certification said, “We are thrilled to have received the ‘Commitment To Being A Great Place To Work’ recognition. The honour recognizes our constant effort to make our workplace an ecosystem of positive productivity. Our constant endeavours to create a culture of cohesiveness, appreciation and trust across our offices, distribution points and in the hearts of our millions of distributors marched us to this achievement.”

Over the years Great Place to Work® Institute has studied organizations that have consistently focused on providing a superior employee experience based on feedback. These organizations have stayed committed to their intent towards building a great workplace experience. Their efforts have been en-dorsed by employees year on year.

Aligned to this, positive organisational culture leading to high motivation level has been at the core of Vestige’s work culture. This has acted as a powerful tool to not only attract the best talent but also re-tain them overtime to get the best work done. Vestige is an equal opportunity workplace that ensures a work-life balance of employees and distributors across the spectrum. In this regard, it periodically organizes activities, events and recreational trips. It treats its office spaces as second homes to the employees by providing them the best of facilities, support and comfort at work.

Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.It is the world’s most researched, accepted and sustainable definition of a great workplace from an employee’s point of view. It is a comprehensive framework encompassing the overall employee experience ecosystem. It is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The institute considers whether an organization that has met the threshold on Trust Index© and Culture Audit© is also a ‘Great Place to Work® FOR ALL’.