VFS Global signs a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC International for workforce mobility between India and the Middle East & North Africa

VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India’s National Skill Development Corporation to provide employment and apprenticeship opportunities for Indians in the Middle East & North Africa.

Mr. Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer, VFS Global, and Ms. Shreshtha Gupta, Director, NSDC International Consultancy Ltd, signed the MOU on 27 January 2023, in Dubai, UAE. The MOU was signed in the presence of Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, and Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bernard Martyris, Chief Culture Officer, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Atul Marwah, COO for Passport Services, Verification & Attestation Services and Citizen Services, and Dr. Elena Primikiri, Head – ESG, from VFS Global.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International said, “our focus is on evolving an appropriate skill development framework that oversees better alignment in demand and supply, nationally and globally through skill upgradation and mapping the existing skills of our youth. India has a strong history of holding a solid relationship with Middle East countries and with our partnership with VFS Global, our ties will further be strengthened in the region and in North Africa. Skilling as per global standards will provide an opportunity to our young talent to enhance their efficiency, improve their livelihood and connect with global economies, becoming resilient and self-reliant. By such collaborations, we want to change the narrative for our workforce, from survival to strength. This means we need to focus on employ- ability of our youth, accelerating the demand for Indian skilled workforce in global markets.” “There is a global need to build a skilled and reliable talent pool, and organizations like ours, which are part of a people-oriented service industry, are highly dependent on upskilling and re-skilling. This is best done at a sector level with the direct participation of employers, workers, governments, and training providers. There- fore, this association with NSDC is a defining one, and we are pleased to have such strong and able partners to help us achieve our vision,” said Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of VFS Global.

The MOU with NSDC is a step in this direction, to provide on-groundwork experience at VFS Global centres in nine countries across the Middle East & North Africa.

With presence in over 140 countries, VFS Global runs several initiatives to encourage and facilitate international work exposure. Skilling and development is a critical metric of Supporting Our Communities, as well as Nurturing Our Colleagues, two of the fundamental pillars of VFS Global’s sustainability strategy, and a commitment to giving back to society through sustainable business practices that are aligned to national priorities.

Among other community connect initiatives in India, VFS Global is training young women in India on Future Skills, including AI and Java, in partnership with FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), enabling them to become employment ready. The programme aims to sharpen their aptitude and soft skills to enhance their employability and offers placement assistance.