Viacom18 Consumer Products revs up multi-city expansion for Roadies experiential franchise

August 04, 2022; India:

Viacom18 Consumer Products, a part of India ’s leading eponymous media and entertainment conglomerate, has announced pan – India expansion plans for its ground-breaking Roadies franchise . Betting on the success of its most recent launches, it will introduce brand-new experiential for fans of the pop-culture phenomenon through Roadies -inspired establishments across cities such as Chandigarh, Patiala, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Goa, Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore. This vision echoes the commitment of Viacom18 Consumer Products to bring fans and audiences closer to their favourite show, with experiences that are synonymous with the Roadies culture.

Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “At Viacom18 Consumer Products, our vision is to continue to bring the genre-defining Roadies pop-culture phenomenon to fans in a memorable way. Our recent launches have opened to a tremendous positive response. With experiential formats that translate into vivid and tangible consumer engagement, we are excited to rapidly bolster our multi-city expansion, backed by innovation and novelty.”

Club Roadies, conceptualised with Work With Fun LLP as a unique experience and the ultimate hub for the Roadies youth community to engage in their shared passions of dance, music and adventure, through world-class offerings, opened successfully at Marriot Hotel, Jaipur and recently at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. Club Roadies Jaipur, a café in the day and a splendid night-lounge spot in the evening, features neon interiors, a Roadies-themed task zone, along with a Roadies Bike, specially designed by the Rajputana Customs, leaders in the growing custom motorcycle market. Club Roadies Chandigarh, is the perfect blend of day-lounging and night clubbing, offering consumers a delectable culinary mix, an affable vibe and relaxing ambience. Comfortable VIP zones, a super loaded bar, and show-inspired Bike and Throne add to the Roadies vibe. The franchise will see itself unfolding in a similar dynamic format across Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore.

Roadies Koffeehouz located in Mohali and Chandigarh, an endeavour with Leapster Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., brings together enthusiasts as a collective to unwind and relax, powered by specialty coffee and gourmet chef-made comfort food. Roadies KoffeeHouz in Mohali Sector 82, provides all-day dining with specialty coffee, a custom blend of Gungegri estate Arabica and a Cherry AA robusta. The blend’s inspiration stems from the quintessential spirit of adventure and travel, personified by the Roadies community. Roadies Koffeehouz Chandigarh Sec 35, offers a distinguished speciality coffee blend, featuring arabica, and naturally processed robusta, each of which are roasted to perfection. All-day appetizing dining is accompanied by a health-conscious Fit Rider menu, that also includes plant protein (fake meat) options. Building on the Roadies Spirit, Roadies Koffeehouz has also partnered with multiple communities including biker groups, off-roaders, rappers, and entrepreneurs to promote local artists and entrepreneurs. To expand this community experience further, Viacom18 Consumer Products will increase its footprint with two more launches in Chandigarh itself, and across Patiala, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad, amongst other locations.