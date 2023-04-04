Viacom18 wins two Golden City Gate Awards at ITB, Berlin 2023

Mumbai, 4th April 2023: Viacom18 bagged two awards at the prestigious “Golden City Gate Awards” at ITB in Berlin 2023. The accolades were awarded in recognition of the exceptional production of the “Incredible India” television commercial, commissioned by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Viacom18’s unwavering commitment to creating innovative and impactful branded content for its clients.

Hailed as one of the most illustrious platforms of the industry, the ITB is among the top international travel shows where travel and tourism professionals from across the globe come together under one roof for networking and showcase various travel destinations and state-of-the-art tourism products. The Golden City Gate Tourism Multi-Media Awards are highly respected in the industry and annually bestowed upon at ITB events in various categories related to the Tourism and Hospitality sectors.

Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content, Viacom18 said, “We are tremendously ecstatic and thankful to have received two esteemed Golden City Gate Awards. These awards are a true testament to the faith bestowed on us by the ‘Ministry of Tourism’, Government of India. At Viacom18, our mission is to produce purposeful branded content and leverage content marketing for impactful engagement to deepen the consumer connect for our partner brands. We are committed to crafting content that empowers our clients to optimize their brand stories.”

Viacom18 won awards in the Golden & Silver Star category at The International ‘Golden City Gate Tourism Awards 2023. The awards were won in ‘TV/Cinema Commercials International and Country International’ segments at ITB, Berlin 2023. The two award-winning TV commercials depict effective and sustained multi-media tourism promotional campaigns based on the theme of ‘Confidence Building/Reassurance’ to encourage international and domestic travel. The campaigns highlight India as a safe travel destination post-Covid scenario by sending out positive messages.