Vibe with Zing’s pulsating music track celebrating young India

National, 12th August 2022: Youngsters enjoy melodies that move them and lyrics that touch their hearts. The growing popularity of music genres like rap, hip hop, and pop pack a punch with impeccable raw energy, rhyme, and poetry, says it all. Sensing the vibe once again, Zing – India’s most-loved youth-centric entertainment channel – has created a foot-tapping rap song for its Gen Z audience. The video will be released on the channel and social media platforms today August 12 to celebrate International Youth Day.

Young ‘Hindustan’ is all for original content that reflects their mind. This new track by Zing echoes the progressive and diverse belief system of today’s youth. With the right beats and thoughts in place, the song raises a toast to the vibrance of young India. As an entertainment channel, Zing wants to entertain and celebrate its valued audience, with this track that reflects the enthusiasm and the go-getter drive of Gen-Z.

There’s more! In its music slot Yolo Hits, Zing will air a curated music playlist featuring songs from youth icons like Arijit Singh, Aastha Gill, Sachet Parampara, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, will also broadcast two popular films, namely Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Loveyatri: A Journey of Love on August 12. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is a hit romantic comedy starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza and will be shown at 11 am. Loveyatri: A Journey of Love, on the other hand, is a refreshing romantic musical directed by Abhiraj K Minawala and features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The film will be aired at 8 pm.