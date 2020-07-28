Vice President of India, Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu, virtually unveiled, Padi Bhavajaalalu (పది భావజాలాలు, Telugu version of Late S. Jaipal Reddy’s ‘Ten Ideologies’ book today evening

Hyderabad, July 28, 2020… Padi Bhavajaalalu – Vyavasiyika parisramika samajala Madhya oka Naha antaramlo Neto sankshibhamoolalu, a Telugu translation of ‘Ten Ideologies’ book authored by former Union Minister and outstanding Parliamentarian Late Sri S. Jaipal Reddy was unveiled online on Tuesday evening on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

The Vice President of India Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu launched the book virtually amidst the presence of Jaipal Reddy’s family members, followers, admirers and politicians from across political lines and ideologies.

Sri B. Sudarshan Reddy, Former Justice, Supreme Court of India; Dr Y.Y.Reddy, Former Governor, RBI and Sri Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPI(M), graced the occasion.

Mr Vikram of Manthan conducted the proceedings of virtual launch. Mr Arvind Reddy, Son of Jaipal Reddy, proposed cites of thanks. The launch was graced by Mrs Lakshmi, Wife of late Shri Jaipal Reddy and all his family members.

Addressing the gathering Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu, recalled his association with Sri Jaipal Reddy. Jaipal Reddy’s glory is spread all over the world, he said.

Sri Reddy’s logical thinking, analytical abilities, a deep sense of understanding of a subject are unparalleled. The book is the confluence of all these, observed Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

The book is excellently translated by Kalluri Bhaskaram, said Vice President.

Sri Jaipal Reddy served the nation with distinction. He will be remembered for his oratory skills, systems, principles and values, Shri Venkaiah Naidu said.

Idealism is on the wane in politics and on the other side ‘Mayajalam’ (the magic, the dramatisation, the exhibitionism)is on the rise, observed Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

Shri YV Reddy described Shri Jaipal Reddy as a great parliamentarian. The book is worth reading and even more worth thinking about the issues raised.

People say that I don’t understand spiritualism. It is true, but the spiritualisation is also possible through atheism, observed Sri Seetharam Yechuri. Our association was long and lasted beyond 30 years, he shared. Justice Shri B. Sudarshan Reddy said Jaipal Reddy is a towering personality. He believed in the political process. He was the staunch believer of parliamentary democracy.

The virtual launch was organised under the aegis of Manthan, a popular forum for public discourse. It is published by Orient BlackSwan, a seven-plus decades old, Orient Blackswan, one of India’s best known and most respected publishing houses. The book is translated into Telugu by Mr Kalluri Bhaskaram, Senior Journalist.

The original English version of the book Ten Ideologies — The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism review was launched by former Prime Minister of India, Sri Manmohan Singh in August 2018. The book discusses ten major ideologies that shaped the world.

A politician par excellence, Sri Reddy was the Member of Parliament seven times and Union Cabinet Minister thrice. He had a political career spanning over 50 years. He was a brilliant parliamentarian known for his oratorical skills and political acumen. His speeches were packed with knowledge, information, criticism and wit. He passed away last year (2019) on July 28th at the age of 77 years, who despite his physical disability carried on his journey with grit, determination and stood as an inspiration to many.

To Watch whole Session: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3FQa63Cx7M