Video Editing App MontagePro partners with eka.care to help Indians with easy vaccination bookings

Recently launched video editing tool MontagePro by Mitron TV has partnered with eka.care, a digitally enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem for better health outcomes. eka.care app builds digital solutions for health care providers such as doctors and care seekers. Eka. care, which is a CoWin approved app, has built an AI-based innovation on WhatsApp that helps Indians to download vaccine certificates, book vaccine appointments amongst a host of other facilities. To try out the WhatsApp bot, simply say hello to 9972088103 on Whatsapp.

MontagePro along with eka.care, launched an influencer led campaign, in a bid to reach out to the audience in metros as well as smaller towns of India and help them with healthcare facilities through the medium of WhatsApp. MontagePro’s mission is to empower the creator community by giving opportunities for brand engagement while also producing unique tailored brand templates for businesses to engage with their target audience through such initiatives.

eka.care is the first private company that got access to CoWin private API’s. Considering WhatsApp to be the easiest medium that will help more people book appointments for their vaccination, a simple conversational bot across the majority of Indian languages was launched to facilitate the same. With MontagePro and its creators, the campaign in one week reached over 3.7 million Indians through the medium of social media and saw close to 35% of overall vaccination slot bookings and around 60% CoWin vaccination certificate downloads happening through the WhatsApp bot-based innovation. MontagePro exclusively created customised templates with eka.care branding along with a plethora of creators to spread the word. The campaign saw huge traction from states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. In a bid to reach out to the maximum Indian citizens, over 100 regional influencers were roped in by MontagePro to create awareness. The campaign aims to reach more than 16 million Indians in the next two weeks.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Anish Khandelwal, CTO & Co-founder Mitron TV said, “We launched MontagePro in the month of March with the sole aim of helping the creator’s community across the globe with a free to use editing tool. Partnering with brands like eka.care gives our creators an opportunity to engage with brands and help them in reaching out with their initiative to a maximum number of consumers. As a brand, we look forward to such partnerships which have a great cause and help Indian citizens at large.”

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Vikalp Sahni, Founder & CEO, eka.care said, “eka.care is for better health outcomes of Indians. We built the app in 9 languages to facilitate local experiences and ease of use. When we received approval from CoWin, we went back to the drawing board with the same innovating philosophy, so that vaccination slot booking and certificate download happens in a matter of seconds. MontagePro assisted us in ensuring that we reached the right audience, where super simple and conversational experiences in local languages were essential. We are super happy with the reach we have got and it opens up new opportunities for us to collaborate with MontagePro and its brilliant network of influencers who care to participate in this #LargestVaccinationDrive of the earth.”

Targeted at budding and advanced content creators as well as editors, MontagePro is a free all-in-one video editing app that offers superior features which are clutter-free and come with a simple UX and UI for first-time creators. The video editing application offers premium video editing services for free and includes more than 300 premium effects and filters and enables creators to export videos at 60 FPS HD without watermarks. MontagePro is available globally on Google Play and has crossed over 1 million downloads till now.