Video Exit Interviews being posted on Social Media Platforms are gaining popularity: Genius Consultants Ltd.

As per a recent Digipoll survey on Exit Interviews conducted by Genius Consultants Ltd., one of India’s leading human resource solutions organizations, a new trend of Video Exit Interviews has been seen as emerging in the current market. An overwhelming 60% of the respondents said that they are fine with their exit interviews being conducted on video.

The nationwide survey which covered over 500 organizations, reports that around 60% of the participating employees are willing to having their exit interviews on video and are okay with being posted on social media sites while around 40% respondents are averse to the notion. The survey also highlights that 64% respondents feel that exit interviews are critical in predicting future employee turnover.

Around 62% said that employees exit surveys and feedback mechanisms thereof help in creating better efficiencies and desirable workplace environment. An overwhelming majority of more than 79% respondents said that exit surveys go a long way in gauging employee satisfaction.

Commenting on the survey, Mr. R.P Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director, Genius Consultants Ltd said, “Organizations are aware of the importance of exit interviews at workplaces. These sessions play a critical role in identifying core issues which plague a healthy work environment. We are cognizant of the fact that today is the day and age of social media, but it was refreshing to see respondents coming out in large numbers and agreeing on having their exit interviews being posted on social media platforms. The organizations by virtue of the exit interviews being posted on the social media platforms can create a favorable impression on prospective employees in terms of transparency and exhibit great workplace culture.”

He further added, “Millennials and the upcoming Gen Z generation that is on the anvil of being employed find online platforms the safest medium to gain knowledge and make an informed decision about anything important. The easy access and heavy engagement with social media make it a preferred option for workplaces to build their image too.”