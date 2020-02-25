Video Tools One Should Keep Handy in 2020

To be precise, nothing makes an impression like moving images with sound. This is the reason that digital video is continuing to grow in importance online. On the other hand, with the steady popularity of devices capable of high-resolution video recording, the case for possessing powerful video tools becomes clear. Increasingly, new capabilities are trickling down from professional-level software to the consumers. This trend is a boon to the non-professional movie and video editors. From multicam editing to motion tracking, a YouTube video editor comes with an array of functional aspects.

The popularity of YouTube is catapulting the market of vide tools

When we need any videos, we search for it on YouTube. Since the day of its inception, the platform has surprised common people with videos from all genres. From entertainment to cooking videos, you will get it all on this unique platform. But the best feature is you need not pay any fee to access these videos.

You can acquire these videos with or without a Gmail account. But these videos do not magically appear on the platform. People or agencies upload these videos to YouTube. If you wish to upload something, then you must create a channel on YouTube. It is also a free process.

Earn money with YouTube channels

When you create a channel on this video platform, you stand a chance to earn money. Though the sum may not seem very impressive in the beginning, if you continue to work on the content, and attract more and more views, you will gain both name and fame. If any channel owner desires to do so, then he/she will have to attain the support of subscribers and followers.

The subscribers play an essential role in the success of the particular YouTube channel. When you have ample subscribers, you will get that many views as soon as you upload new content on the platform. If you succeed to attain a certain number of views and likes, then YouTube will pay you cash. One can earn significant amounts without any financial investment with a YouTube video editor.

Subscribers fetch more views

When you have a faithful line of followers, who never miss any new content, then you will be able to count on them. If your existing subscribers like the channel, then they will share the video and the link on their social networking sites. It will give the channel owner direct access to new viewers. If the new viewers like the content, they will share it, in turn, thereby increasing your radius. So, if you have a huge subscriber base, then you can attain success on this video platform with ease. And to attain a huge pool of subscribers, you need a good YouTube video editor.

Some of the best video tools for 2020

When selecting the best video tool, you have to consider various factors. For instance, you have to check whether it is the preventative maintenance software or not. Moreover, you have to keep in mind the configuration of your computer. Editing features like transitions and filters should also be considered by you. So let’s take a glance at some of the best video tools for 2020.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

If you use a Windows OS, the Adobe Premiere Pro CC is the best video tool available at the current moment. It is used by a multitude of skilled and creative professionals. One of the highlighting traits of this video tool is that it can manage an uncapped number of video tracks. It also comes with automatic sync, which comes handy when you have multi-angle shots. It can also be termed as the best YouTube video editor available nowadays.

Top Features of the Adobe Premiere Pro CC:

Multi-cam editing and 3D editing

Supports unlimited video tracks

Comes with free trial support

A dedicated companion app is also available

KineMaster

Well, if you think that shooting and editing videos on your smartphone are futile, KineMaster would make you think again. It belongs to the realm of preventative maintenance software and is also termed as the best video tool for Android smartphones. To be precise, it has the ability to add text annotations and edit several layers of a particular video. Enticingly, KineMaster is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Top Features of the KineMaster

Supports both the Android and the iOS platform

It is available for free

It is a good choice for professionals too

Facilitates instant preview with smart effects

Final Cut Pro X

Final Cut Pro X is one of the best video tools available for the Mac platform. It belongs to the class of preventative maintenance software program and boasts of a million users worldwide. This must-have video tool is surprisingly easy to use and is loaded with exciting features. With the help of this tool, you can straight away add and edit audio in a video file. The grouping tools in this application makes video editing a breeze. It can also seamlessly integrate with your iTunes collection.

Top Features of the Final Cut Pro X

It renders versatile and powerful editing

Intelligent colour balancing and multicam editing are the key traits

Comes with free 30-day trial

Best for professionals as well as enthusiasts

Adobe Premiere Rush

When the context is about video tools, it is normal to find an array of tools developed by Adobe. The Adobe Premiere Rush is a phenomenal video tool which is ideal for smartphones. As it belongs to the preventative maintenance software niche, it supports both the Android and the iOS platform. In other words, Adobe Premiere Rush includes all the best bits perfected by Adobe over the years and transports it to your smartphone. It comes with a no-nonsense user interface which exudes practicality to all types of users.

Top Features of the Adobe Premiere Rush

Supports 4K resolution along with in-app motion graphics

It is an ideal choice for sound editing

Integrates various aspects of an editing app

Comes with a free-starter plan

The video tool you select is always dependent on your requirements and budget. Peruse the points mentioned above thoroughly to implement a clever selection of video tools.