Videocon Wallcam Partners with Vodafone

Videocon Wallcam and Vodafone come together to launch the first of its kind 4G bundled CCTV solution. Among the solutions rolled out include 4G enabled vehicle surveillance kit and stand-alone 4G enabled Outdoor/indoor CCTV cameras, both with a 4G sim slot to support 4G connectivity.

The mobile vehicle camera kit consisting of vibration resistant, shockproof and vandal proof 2 Megapixel resolution CCTV cameras; and vibration resistant Digital video recorder (DVR), can be installed in buses, trucks, trains, cabs/cars etc. The DVR comes equipped with 4G/3G connectivity, GPS (Global positioning system), Wi-fi and option of recording the footage on a Hard-drive and/or SD card. Available in 4 and 8 Channel option, the DVR can accommodate up to 4/8 CCTV cameras as per the requirement.

The stand-alone 4G cameras available in 2MP resolution will be 4G & Wifi enabled. These cameras will also support onboard SD memory of up to 64 GB. These cameras will be available in weatherproof, all metal bullet housing for Outdoor use, and plastic dome housing for indoor use. Among other key features in both solutions will be Night view, motion detection, Wi-fi connectivity & alarm.

Bundled with Vodafone 4G connectivity, the solutions will provide seamless connectivity to the users for a remote view of real-time/live footage and playback from the recorded footage, anywhere, anytime thru a smart-phone application or internet-based monitoring system application. The solution also works on 3G connectivity as a fallback.

Mr. Arvind Bali, CEO, Videocon Telecom said, “We are pleased to partner with Vodafone for this industry first 4G bundled CCTV solution. For any IoT based solution, seamless connectivity for the connected devices is the key, and our obvious choice basis their global IOT expertise and experience was Vodafone. 4G connectivity will make CCTV solution ubiquitous and will change the way this solution will be used. CCTV cameras will no longer be limited to stationary and Wi-fi/broadband enabled places. Now CCTV solutions can be installed in mobile units such as buses, trains, trucks, tubes, cars/cabs and public places like bus shelters, streets etc. where there is no Wi-fi/broadband connectivity. This solution is a smart and simple way to secure your office, home, and vehicles.”

Mr. Sunil Sood, MD & CEO, Vodafone India said, “Vodafone is a global leader in IOT with over 50 million IOT connections. Following the successful deployment of IoT solutions in India across Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, we are delighted to partner with Videocon Wallcam to introduce India’s first 4G enabled & bundled CCTV solution. Our exclusive, proprietary platform for IoT, powered by Vodafone SuperNet 4G will deliver a convenient and seamless user experience.”