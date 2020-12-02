VideoMeet brings free video conferencing for unlimited time

The virtual meeting platforms have become our best friends in the pandemic. Work from Home is the prevalent form of lifestyle. In order to fulfill the needs of this new mode of living, products and services are reforming themselves so as to establish their utility value in the new normal. One such platform has been Made in India virtual meeting platform, VideoMeet that has been allowing hosting of meetings and webinars unveiled three pricing plans for webinar and meeting modes.

Bronze, Silver and Gold are the three paid plans for hosting a virtual meeting on VideoMeet, with varied features and tool support. Bronze being the entry-level plan, a step ahead of the basic plan which is free of cost. It costs₹ 499 /- per month, and ₹ 4999 /-annually. The bronze plan at VideoMeet allows up to 50 participants with time limit of 360 minutes (6 hours) for a single meeting. There is no availability of concurrent meetings, and only conference mode is available with a single host.

Silver Plan being a level up, from Bronze would allow participants of 200 users, with no time limit. This is the most appropriate plan for education, healthcare, corporate sector where people around diverse time zones are likely to interact. It costs around ₹ 1999 /- per month and Per Year₹ 19999 /-annually.With limitations levied on large public meetings, the plan also allows two simultaneous meetings to take place from a single account. Conference and webinar modes both are available under the silver plan.

Gold Plan, guarantees the subscribers no limit on participants that can attend the meeting and duration of the meeting, it also offers other features such as corporate branding and controlling features to host such as mute/unmute the participants, a feature that allows host to overcome the interruptions in network, he/she will remain host if network gets disrupted. Gold plan is customised as per the customer’s needs and does not come with a specific rate . It is desired to best fit with customer requirement so customer is not directed to pay an extra amount.

‘Manage Room’ section, an interesting feature of downloading chat file and recording of the entire meeting are also available on VideoMeet for keeping and maintaining records. An array of features and price plans have been thoughtfully developed and integrated into VideoMeet to make the application more accessible and a go-to option for virtual meetings. MeitY has awarded the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ to VideoMeet in the ‘Made in India Videoconferencing Challenge.’