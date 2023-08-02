Videotex Emerges as India’s Largest License Manufacturer of webOS Hub TVs, dominating 85% Market Share

Delhi: Videotex, a trusted ODM and OEM for LED TVs in India for the past four decades, has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian market. The company has become one of the largest manufacturers of webOS Hub TVs, capturing a market share of over 85%. Videotex International is the first Indian firm to become the official licensee for manufacturing TVs powered by LG’s webOS smart TV solution. The webOS TV platform has gained substantial traction and has proven to be a game-changer in the Indian television industry.

Currently, Videotex manufactures webOS TVs for leading brands, including Lloyd, BPL, Reconnect, Infinix, Vise, Hyundai, Akai, Daiwa, NU, and VW. In addition, Videotex manufactures TVs for other brands such as Realme, Toshiba, Hisense, and over 15 other leading Indian brands. With the rollout of the webOS Hub ecosystem, Videotex intends to produce over 1 million webOS TVs for India’s leading brands. As one of the industry’s oldest players, the brand has over 50% market share in the smart TV ODM space among contract manufacturers in India. WebOS has gained widespread popularity due to its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and seamless integration.

Videotex has recently launched QLED webOS TVs ranging in size from 32 to 65 inches and will soon offer 75-inch webOS-powered smart TVs. These advanced QLED TVs have a 94% DCI-P3, resulting in more vivid and lifelike images with increased depth saturation and overall realism. With this, Videotex became the first and only Indian ODM to offer this advanced technology in webOS Hub TVs.

Mr. Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex International, expressed great pride, stating, “We are proud to have become the largest smart TV ODM brand in India. Videotex aims to work and collaborate with India’s leading national and international brands to strengthen the OS ecosystem and create an immersive experience for Indian users. LG’s WebOS is one of the world’s most popular smart television platforms, and the new webOS Hub ecosystem provides a refined and unparalleled user experience. As Videotex expands its manufacturing capabilities and webOS’s footprint in India, consumers can anticipate an exciting future filled with innovative smart TVs that seamlessly integrate technology and entertainment into their homes”.

Videotex is consistently looking to innovate, accelerate change, and create new premium solutions at a lower cost, exclusive to the Indian markets. The brand has invested approximately 100 crore in India to boost its R&D and manufacturing processes. In response to the growing demand for smart TVs, Videotex has established a second manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.8 million smart TVs, which will be operational by the end of the year.

Do let me know in case you need anything else. Thank you!