VietJet expands its network in India; announces new direct route to Tamil Nadu

Chennai, 04 August 2023: Vietnam’s leading new-age carrier, VietJet officially welcomes Indian passengers on direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) from November 2, 2023. Constantly expanding the flight network connecting India with Vietnam, the airline will operate with a frequency of three flights/week on this route.

Flights from Tiruchirappalli will depart at 00:30 and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 7:00 (local time) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 20:00 (local time) and arrive in Tiruchirappalli at 23:30 on every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

With the addition of this new route, the airline will now operate 35 weekly return flights between India and Vietnam, connecting big cities in India – Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Tiruchirappalli, and the Southeast Asian country.

On this occasion, the airline will offer a 24-hour flash sale of up to 88 % discount to all the passengers – only on 8th August 2023 valid from 0:00 – 23:59 (GMT+7). The offer is applicable for all the routes. Additionally, Indians can further plan their Diwali travel with Vietjet’s signature mega sale promotions on every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a one-way ticket price from only INR 5,555 (*). Details are available at www.vietjetair.com or mobile app.

Vietjet is offering special inflight hot meals with a variety of dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, served by a dedicated and friendly cabin crew as well as other services. Further, the airline is the only airline offering a comprehensive travel insurance package- Skycare to all passengers covering flight-related issues (such as flight delay, baggage delay, lost luggage, etc.) and others. Details are available at www.vietjetair.com.

Ho Chi Minh City is a young, dynamic city with a history of just over 300 years. The variety of colors, scents, and sounds are the hallmarks of the “Pearl of the Far East”, helping the City consistently rank as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia among solo, couple, and family travelers. From Ho Chi Minh City, visitors can easily explore the famous coastal regions and cities of Vietnam with the airline’s extensive flight network and flexible and convenient flight times.