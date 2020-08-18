Vietjet offers free checked baggage on all Vietnam’s domestic flights, selling early-bird tickets for Tet holidays

The new-age carrier Vietjet has launched a special luggage promotion allowing travellers to carry up to 15kgs of check-in baggage free of charge in all flights across Vietnam.

The passengers travelling with Vietjet’s flights on all domestic routes in Vietnam from August 14 to October 24, 2020, will receive a “special gift” in which the airlines will permit them to carry 15kg of check-in baggage and 7kg of hand luggage, free of charge. The passengers will experience services in the new aircraft with comfortable leather seats, friendly cabin crew, and nine delicious hot meals up in the sky.

In another move, Vietjet has begun ticket sales for coming Lunar New Year 2021, providing approximately 1.5 million seats for over 50 routes across the country to meet the increasing travel demand from passengers. Early bookings will allow passengers to secure desirable seats, avoid ticket scarcity and avail the most from cost-saving tickets during the national peak travel season.

With diverse and convenient flight schedules, Vietjet is ready to service passengers back home for family gatherings as well as bring visitors to most beautiful landscapes in Vietnam to celebrate the Traditional New Year holidays. From seeing golden apricot blossoms in southern Vietnam, immersing in the cool spring weather of Hanoi capital or walking through the ancient citadel in the Imperial city of Hue, Vietnam is a gem for travellers and explorers.

Travellers can avail the special baggage allowance and purchase tickets for Lunar New Year from Vietjet’s official sales channels at www.vietjetair.com, “Vietjet Air” mobile app, and official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices, and official agents.

Vietjet is committed to meeting evolving passenger demands through exciting promotional programs and providing safe and eco-friendly flight experience at a reasonable price.

The airline continues to maintain the highest measured of for prevention and control of COVID-19 to keep the safety of its passengers as its highest priority while contributing to the economic recovery of localities where Vietjet operates.

Passengers can enjoy flying safely with Vietjet by fully complying with the new protocols which include mandatory health declaration available on https://tokhaiyte.vn, saving and showing the information when checking in or make a written declaration at airports and wearing face masks during your flight.