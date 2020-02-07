Vietjet opens three more direct routes connecting India with Vietnam, a gateway to the ASEAN region

To meet rising demand for travel between India and Vietnam as well as across the region, Vietjet has opened sales for three new direct routes connecting two of India’s largest economic, political and cultural centres, New Delhi and Mumbai, with Vietnam’s three largest hubs of Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Starting 14 May 2020, the New Delhi – Da Nang route will commence operations with a frequency of five flights per week. New routes connecting Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate with three weekly flights and four weekly flights from May 15, 2020 and May 16, 2020 respectively.

“We are excited to continue connecting Vietnam destinations to the market of over 1.2 billion population in India after receiving positive feedback regarding our previous two direct flights that linked both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with New Delhi,” said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son.

“With just over five hours of flight time per leg, and a convenient flight schedule throughout the week, Vietjet’s newest routes between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both. The expansion of Vietjet’s flight network into India also reaffirms the airline’s ongoing commitment to continuously help flyers save on cost and time. Passengers can now enjoy flying on our new and modern aircraft and taking transit flights to famous destinations across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and many other countries, thanks to Vietjet’s extensive flight network in the Asia Pacific region”, he added.

Travelholics across the nations who eager to explore colorful destinations in India and Vietnam can now book tickets via all official channels including the airline’s website, www.vietjetair.com, the mobile app Vietjet Air and the airline’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vietjetindia (just click the “Booking” tab). Alternatively, customers can book tickets via any official agents/ ticket offices of Vietjet. Payment can be made easily using Vietjet Sky Club, Visa/MasterCard/AMEX/JCB/KCP/Union Pay cards.

Located in Central Vietnam, Da Nang not only possesses beautiful beaches but also world famous tourism attractions, such as the Golden Bridge, Ba Na Hills, Dragon Bridge, and much more. The city also serves as a gateway to many of the country’s most famous heritage sites, including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, the world’s biggest cave Son Doong and many other fascinating destinations. Meanwhile, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, located in the north and south of the country respectively, are Vietnam’s two largest political, financial, economic and cultural hubs, offering tourists a heady mix of historical sites, cultural activities, incredible shopping options, cosmopolitan dining as well as amazing street food.

With all three of the new routes launching operations in May 2020, Vietjet will become the operator with the most direct routes between the two countries, offering five direct routes from and to India. The airline currently operates the HCMC/Hanoi – New Delhi services at a frequency of four weekly flights and three weekly flights respectively.

As the people’s airline of choice, Vietjet always keeps up to date with the latest travel trends to introduce new flying opportunities to more and more people at reasonable prices. The new-age carrier has also implemented a program called “Protect the planet – Fly with Vietjet”, which involves a series of meaningful activities, such as “Let’s clean up the ocean”, “Take action against plastic waste”, and many more initiatives, to help create a green planet for all of humanity and protect the environment for future generations.

Flight Schedule of new flights between Vietnam and India:

Flight

Flight code

Frequency

Departure

(Local time)

Arrival

(Local time)

Da Nang – New Delhi

VJ831

5 Flights per week

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

18:15

21:30

New Delhi – Da Nang

VJ830

5 Flights per week

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

22:50

5:20

Hanoi – Mumbai

VJ907

3 Flights per week

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

20:20

23:30

Mumbai – Hanoi

VJ910

3 Flights per week

Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

00:35

6:55

HCMC – Mumbai

VJ883

4 Flights per week

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

19:55

23:30

Mumbai – HCMC

VJ884

4 Flights per week

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

00:35

7:25