Vietjet’s relaunched flights between New Delhi and Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City took off

(New Delhi, May 2, 2022) – Vietjet has officially reopened its flight from New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Noi. The Ho Chi Minh City – New Delhi flight departed from Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 29 and the Hanoi – New Delhi service took off on April 30, marking the airline’s return to the country for the first-time post pandemic.

The first passengers boarding the relaunched flights from Vietnam to India were greeted and presented with flowers and welcoming gifts at Noi Bai International Airport by the leaders of Vietnam Civil Aviation Administration and Vietjet. The two services from New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are now operated with thrice-weekly flights and will steadily increase to daily flights starting from June.

Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet Managing Director said: “Our relaunch of direct routes from India to Vietnam, shortly after the pandemic and other international services to South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia among others reaffirm Vietjet’s efforts and commitments to offer flying opportunities for everyone, working as a bridge for cultural, economic and social exchanges among the countries while leading the wave of strong post-pandemic recovery.”

Following the relaunch of New Delhi routes, Vietjet is also set to operate new direct services between Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi this summer while routes from New Delhi and Mumbai to Phu Quoc will start in September 2022.

Earlier this year, the airline successfully reconnected Vietnam’s major cities namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang with APAC’s key destinations such as Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Tokyo, Seoul, etc.