Vigilance Awareness Week at Union Bank Of India

Union Bank of India is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 27th October to 2nd November on the theme, “Vigilant India, Prosperous India” envisaged by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Various programmes/webinars are scheduled by the Bank for creating awareness among youth, employees, their family members, BCs and the public at large, mostly through online channels.

Extensive use of social media is also being made for wider dissemination of the theme. Across nation Vigilance, Awareness Week will be observed at Branches and offices of Union Bank of India.

Today at Central Office of Union Bank of India, Shri Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO administered Integrity Pledge to all the Senior Executives of the Bank through digital mode. On this occasion an e-learning certificate course on Preventive Vigilance was also inaugurated by the MD & CEO.