Vignan Online to host Learners’ get-together event, “VORTEX”

Guntur: With one year of operation behind, Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed-to-be-University), is bringing its e-learners from across the country together for an annual event named ‘VORTEX’ (Vignan Online Recreational & Transformational Experience). The event will take place at the Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed-to-be-University) campus in Guntur on February 4, 2023.

The VORTEX event will witness the presence of e-learners of Vignan Online. The esteemed guests who will grace the occasion are Dr. Lavu Rathaiah-Chairman, Vignan University; Dr. P. Nagabhushan – Vice-Chancellor, Vignan University; Mr. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu – Vice Chairman, Vignan University and others. As the chief guest of the event, Mr. Rajesh Dembla, renowned tech entrepreneur, investor, and Director of Zoozle Tech Private Ltd. will hold an interactive session with the learners. These dignitaries will discuss the importance of online learning and how it has revolutionized the entire education sector. A specific skill set is required for a job in the professional sphere, and online education regularly provides this skill set to candidates. Also, UGC has recognized online degrees as equivalent to offline degrees, which makes online degrees equally preferable among learners.

As part of the event, Vignan University will host a wide range of performances and activities, including showcasing the rich culture of India, four decades of Vignan’s history, interactive sessions with industry experts and e-learners, giveaways, felicitation ceremony for e-learners, and much more.

The VORTEX event will be an excellent medium for e-learners of Vignan Online coming from the length & breadth of the country, where they can interact with each other, get acquainted with each other’s cultures, and experience the vibrant culture and legacy of Vignan University with the university’s campus visit.

In conjunction with VORTEX, Vignan Online will also launch VOX (Vignan Online Experience), a platform that engages learners. Through the VOX platform, the e-learners will have the opportunity to receive guidance and mentorship from educators and industry experts through various dialogue sessions that will help them develop holistically. This platform will also motivate them by allowing them to interact with successful personalities and learn about their journey to success.

Mr. Srikant Nandigam, CEO-Vignan Online said, “We are thrilled to be able to meet our e-learners face-to-face through the VORTEX event, who we have only been able to see on screen. Additionally, it is crucial for them to understand that the educational institution with which they are associated has a distinguished history spanning four decades. Since its inception a year ago, Vignan Online has enrolled a huge number of students. The entire Vignan teaching community should be commended for this accomplishment. We sincerely hope that everyone realizes the vision that Vignan Online was built upon a year ago and look forward to the grand success of the event”.