Vijay Deverakonda presents Myntra as the ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ in its latest campaign

Hyderabad, August 15, 2021: Myntra announces the launch of its latest brand campaign with its new brand ambassador, Vijay Deverakonda, aimed at establishing the brand as India’s Fashion Expert. This is part of a larger, nationwide star-studded brand campaign, with some of the most popular actors from cinema, entertainment and fashion, who are also much-loved fashion-icons, making it one of the biggest celebrity-led campaigns for an e-commerce brand in India.

Vijay’s extreme popularity, given his success and ability to be effortlessly stylish, coupled with his charismatic attitude, has earned him quite a following. This association will certainly make customers look out for their favorite actor’s wardrobe on Myntra, even more now. Vijay’s fan following across cohorts will strengthen Myntra’s position as the premium fashion destination of choice and bring in additional salience for the brand.

Myntra has launched a mega-brand campaign with the combined star power from across film industries, featuring the most sought after celebrities. With these stars who are loved and admired for their acting prowess and fashion quotient, Myntra is set to unleash its biggest-ever line up of brand commercials.

About the brand campaign

The brand campaign has been developed to reach the ever-growing community of fashion lovers from all walks of life and make fashion expertise accessible with the help of India’s most loved and popular trendsetters. The campaign delivers a brief, yet profound message of Myntra as India’s Fashion Expert, leaving consumers with a direct, clear and memorable takeaway: ‘If it’s fashion, it’s Myntra’.

Additionally, the messaging surrounds Myntra’s unique differentiating features like Myntra Studio, a shoppable fashion feed where customers can get inspired and shop the looks of India’s top influencers and Photo search, a feature that enables users to shop any item they see with just a click, while promoting men’s casual and formal wear. Together with guaranteed and hassle-free exchange and returns, Myntra shows how it is truly the ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ which understands everyone’s different fashion needs.