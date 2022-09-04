Vijay Sales announces 1 Day Offer; Unbeatable discount on 32-inch Sansui Smart Television

New Delhi, 4 September 2022: Vijay Sales India’s leading electronics retail chain, has announced a massive discount on the Sansui SmartTelevision. Only for this Sunday i.e., on 4th September 2022, Vijay Sales is offering the 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android LED at a price tag of just ₹9,990. This special price is applicable in the exchange for any old working television at its stores and on the website.

The model comes with a bezel-less design and offers features like Dolby Audio, WideColour Gamut as well a built-in Chrome cast. To make sure you never miss the Android feel, the models come with Built-in Google Assistant & a Voice Smart Search Remote to help you find what you need across Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Live TV, Google Play Movies & TV, and Google Play Games.

The 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED offers impeccable performance with its 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM storage. Users can stream their favourite content without any hindrance. Priced at just ₹9,990 under exchange it offers seamless connectivity as well as the amazing viewing experience from Sansui.

Moreover, customers also get to enjoy an additional advantage of shopping at Vijay Sales by getting registered for the MyVS loyalty program. Buyers can earn 0.75% loyalty points on the purchase of the 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED through Vijay Sales stores or www.vijaysales.com. These points can be redeemed at any Vijay Sales store on the next purchase.

Customers can purchase the Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED online, by clicking on https://www.vijaysales.com/sansui-tv-hd-4k-smart-led-32-inch-80-cm-2022-model-edition/21929

Besides, customers can avail of cashback as well when they purchase this Android LED Television. There is an Instant cashback of 12% up to ₹2,500 on Non-EMI transactions with Slice Cards. Rupay credit card holders get a 10% Instant Discount of up to ₹1,000 on Non-EMI transactions. Cashback of 5% up to ₹150 can be availed by Mobikwik Wallet users. Meanwhile, customers making payments through Ola Money Postpaid Plus Wallet can avail 10% cashback up to ₹750.