Vijay Sales announces 1 Day Offer; Unbeatable discount on 40 inch & 70 inch Sansui Smart Televisions

New Delhi, 7 August, 2022: Vijay Sales India’s leading electronics retail chain, has announced massive discounts on the 40 inch & 70 inch Sansui Smart Android Televisions. Only for this Sunday i.e. on 7th August, 2022, Vijay Sales is offering the 40 inch Full HD Smart Android LED at a price tag of just ₹16,990 instead of the usual price of ₹19,990, whereas the 70 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart Android LED is being offered at ₹59,990 instead of the usual price of ₹71,990. These special prices are applicable on exchange of any old working television at its stores and on the website.

Both these models come with a bezel-less design and offer features like Dolby Audio, Wide Colour Gamut, as well as Alexa support. To make sure you never miss the Android feel, the models come with Built-in Google Assistant & a Voice Search Remote to help you find what you need across Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Live TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Google Play Games.

The 70 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED offers its users an unparalleled cinematic experience with HDR 10 and Wide Colour Gamut. For an ultra-smooth viewing experience, users can connect in multiple ways with the 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, as well as a 3.5mm with your earphones.

On the other hand, the 40 inch Full HD Smart LED model offers impeccable performance with its massive 8GB ROM and 1GB RAM storage. Users can stream their favourite content without any hindrance. Priced at just ₹16,990 under exchange it offers seamless connectivity as well as the amazing viewing experience from Sansui

Moreover, customers also get to enjoy an additional advantage of shopping at Vijay Sales by getting registered for the MyVS loyalty program. Buyers can earn loyalty points worth ₹127 on purchase of the 40 inch Full HD Smart LED & ₹450 on purchase of the 70 inch Ultra HD Smart LED through Vijay Sales stores or www.vijaysales.com. These points can be redeemed at any Vijay Sales store on the next purchase.

Customers can purchase the Sansui 40 inch Full HD Smart LED online, by clicking on https://www.vijaysales.com/sansui-jsw40asfhd-40-102-cm-full-hd-led-smart-android-tv/15646 and to purchase the Sansui 70 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED, customers can click on https://www.vijaysales.com/sansui-ultra-hd-4k-smart-led-70-inch-178-cm-jsw70asuhd-2022-model-edition/21567.

Besides, customers can avail cashbacks as well as instant discounts from top banks when they purchase any of these Smart Android Televisions. There is an instant discount of 7.5% up to ₹3000 on EMI transactions with Standard Chartered Credit Cards. HSBC Credit card holders get 7.5% instant discount of up to ₹7500 on EMI transactions of ₹20,000 & above. An instant discount of 5% up to ₹2,000 can be availed by the Yes Bank Credit card holders on EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, SBI Credit Card holders can avail 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 on EMI transactions of ₹25,000 & above made only at stores. RBL Bank card holders can avail an instant discount of 10% up to ₹2,000 on Credit & Debit card Non-EMI transactions & up to ₹2,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions.