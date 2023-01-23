Vijay Sales announces its exclusive “Mega Republic Day Sale” from 22nd January, 2023.

Mumbai, January 23, 2023: With less than a week left to celebrate our 74th Republic Day, Vijay Sales, India’s leading consumer retail company has announced its annual Mega Republic Day Sale. Vijay Sales, which is known for its quality of after-sales service is offering up to 65% off Tech Gadgets, Entertainment as well as Home and Kitchen Appliances. So whether you are planning to go for a complete home refresh in 2023 or upgrading your existing gadget for a while, this will be the best time to indulge guilt-free as the sale goes live today.

The top picks during this sale are the Samsung A23 available at INR 18,499, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wifi Tablet at INR 9,999, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Smart Watch available at INR 1,999, LG Solo Microwave at INR 5,990, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 at INR 5,999 and more. Exciting offers can also be availed on the latest 5G Smart Phones, Gaming Laptops, Full HD Televisions, Top Load Washing Machines, Grooming Range, Kettles & Coffee Makers, and much more

The Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale will be the perfect opportunity for smartphone lovers to upgrade their devices without breaking their budgets. While Apple iPhone will be available at a starting price of INR 54,900 inclusive of cash back for HDFC Bank Card holders, Android enabled Smart Phones will be available at a starting price of just INR 7,499.

To delight Apple fans, Vijay Sales is also offering a flat 20% off on Apple Care+ when they purchase Apple iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches as well as AirPods

The category also features Truly Wireless Buds starting at INR 799, Smart Watches at up to 75% off, and Headphones & Earphones starting at 370. What better motivation to get back to your fitness routine?

For those looking to try their luck at blogging or vlogging, this sale will be an excellent opportunity to get started. There are Laptops & Tablets available at a starting price of INR 9,999, Cameras at a discount of up to 21%, and Computer Accessories at a discount of up to 75%.

The Vijay Sales Republic Day Sale ensures great deals on Home Appliances. One cannot miss the irresistible price drops with Refrigerators starting from INR 10,490, Air Conditioners starting from INR 26,990, Washing Machines at up to 50% discount, Iron & Garment Steamers starting from just INR 548, Geysers & Heaters starting from INR 2,878, and Vacuum Cleaners starting from INR 2,208.

This sale brings yet another reason to remodel your kitchen and turn it into your dream space with some best-selling home appliances at incredible discounts. Switch to healthy eating with Air Fryers & Microwave Ovens starting from INR 4,499. Make your kitchen spaces smoke and odor-free with Chimneys & Cooktops starting from INR 2,085. For your daily dose of tea, coffee, smoothie, and juice fixes, Kettles & Coffee Makers can be purchased at a starting price of just INR 699, whereas Blenders, Mixers & Juicers are available at a discount of 49%. Consumers can also bring home Sandwich Makers & Pop Up Toasters at up to 50% off and Water Purifiers at up to 40% off.

Those planning to elevate their home entertainment space or add life to their home get-together scenes can choose from a list of best-selling TVs starting from INR 11,490, Soundbars starting from INR 3,499, Home Audio Systems starting from INR 3,299 and portable speakers at up to 60% off.

Apart from the special discounts, Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty program members earn 0.75% points on their purchase value every time they shop and can redeem them at Re. 1 at offline stores.

Besides, customers can avail of instant discounts from top banks on their purchases at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com.

Starting 25th January 2023, ICICI Bank Cardholders get a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions above INR 20000 & 5% instant discount of up to INR 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above INR 20000. Additionally, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also avail of an instant discount of Flat INR 5000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 1,00,000. Also, on 25th & 26th January 2023 American Express Card holders can avail 7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 5,000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above INR 25,000 & above

Over and above these, customers can avail of ongoing bank offers as well:

HSBC Bank Cardholders get a 7.5% instant discount of up to INR 7500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above INR 20000. YES, Bank Credit Card holders can avail of an instant discount of 5% up to INR 2,000 on EMI transactions of INR 15,000 & above. Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders can avail 5% instant discount up to INR 1500 on EMI transactions for purchases below INR 40000 or an instant discount of 5% up to INR 2500 on EMI transactions of INR 40000 & above. AU Small Finance Bank Card Holders can avail 5% Instant Discount up to INR 5,000 on Credit Card EMI transactions or a 5% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on Credit & Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of INR 10000 & above.

Additionally, IDFC First Bank Credit & Debit Card holders can avail of 10% cashback up to INR 3000 on EMI transactions INR 15,000 & above at stores only. One Card Credit Card holders can avail 10% instant discount of up to INR 3,000 on EMI transactions or INR 2,000 on Non-EMI transactions of INR 12,000 and above at stores and valid on Saturday & Sunday only.