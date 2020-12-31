Vijay Sales announces lowest-priced iPhones offers on its eCommerce and retail stores from Dec 31

This New year, India’s leading electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales is bringing the best possible way to welcome 2021. It has announced an exclusive Apple Days sale from 31st Dec 2020 12 am to 3rd Jan 2021 on all its 103 retail outlets as well as the eCommerce website. The consumer retail company has put out special offers on all the latest range of iPhones, Apple Watches and Airpods.

As part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can avail of unbelievable offers on iPhone 11 starting at Rs. 46, 999; iPhone 12 starting at Rs. 71, 490; iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at Rs. 119,900; iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs. 60, 900; iPhone SE starting from 32999; Apple Watch Series 6 starting from Rs. 35, 990; Apple Watch SE starting from Rs. 26, 490, AirPods at Rs. 12, 399; AirPods Pro at Rs. 20, 490 ; MacBook Air at Rs 59,990 and HomePods at Rs 14990. In fact, buyers can also get their hands on the yet to be launched Airpods Pro Max with a Rs 5000 voucher to redeemed on any product bought on the website..

Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers towelcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We at Vijay Sales have come up with amazing discounts on all the latest models of iPhones, Apple watches, HomePods and even the Airpods. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year.”

