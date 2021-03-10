Viki B. Zarkin Celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Harrisburg, PA : Viki B. Zarkin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of motivational speaking and life coaching. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional women will be highlighted on our website for life.

About Viki B. Zarkin

Viki B. Zarkin is a motivational speaker and coach on a national level with over ten years’ experience. She inspires women to change the way we have been programmed to think and emphasizes the importance of starting with young women on how to believe in themselves, challenge the status quo, find their voice and listen to their heart.

Ms. Zarkin earned a B.S. in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from Ithaca College in 1987. She moved back to Pennsylvania and managed the Corporate Video Production division for Cable Adnet and met her husband, Jere Zarkin. They married in 1992 and began their life together. Soon Viki began to work with Jere at his dental practice. She ran his front office so he could concentrate on the back. They worked together for almost 18 years before Viki got sick. In 1999, they had their first child Dell Isaac Zarkin, and a short 3 years later in 2002, they had their second child, a girl, Isabella Jolie Zarkin. The children, the dental practice, and family kept them very busy until Viki was diagnosed with cancer officially on January 5, 2011. Then their world turned upside down.

Viki has been living with Stage 4 metastatic cancer for over 10 years. She was diagnosed in her 40’s when her doctor first told her to go home and get her affairs in order. At the time, she had 2 small children at home. Viki spent the next several years fighting for her life advocating for herself and navigating through the health care world and following her gut. Viki states, “After ten years, I am the only one like me alive. I want to shout out to the roof tops. You don’t have to die! Look at me!

Viki wanted people to hear her story. She is not only writing a book titled, “I AM THE ONE,” but she is available for speaking engagements. Her story is not limited to just cancer. She also speaks about doctor patient relationships, nutrition, appreciating the “little things in life,” juggling motherhood and cancer, lately working with doctors advocating for listening before diagnosing in the treatment rooms, helping women follow their instinct’s regarding their own health care, and much more.

Viki has spoken to corporations such as Capital Blue as well as College campuses like Lebanon Valley College; her reach is vast and surprisingly versatile. Viki’s can-do attitude inspires people to think differently in their everyday lives and by applying her unique thought process, deals can be made in a boardroom just as easily as they can help someone through their cancer battle.

Ms. Zarkin has been honored by IAOTP International Association for Top Professionals for Motivational Speaker Of The Year for 2021. Recently, she was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Viki is also a proud member of Shirley Reeves Authors and speaker and has been on several Podcasts including Nancy Angel Scape and Toni Lontis. Viki is also a member of Hadassah. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Viki Zarkin states, “I made a promise to God to help someone every day. Big or small, it doesn’t matter, that’s what I’m going to do.”