Vikram Solar appoints Mr. Ivan Saha as new CEO

July 05, 2022: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and comprehensive EPC solar solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ivan Saha as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Saha’s appointment is aligned to the company’s strategic expansion plans and sustainable business development.

Mr Ivan Saha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science (ceramic technology) from the University of Calcutta, and a Master’s degree in Technology (materials science) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with ReNew Power Private Limited as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He has experience in technology and operations roles across organisations such as the IIT Kanpur, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Limited. He had also previously worked at Vikram Solar between 2013 – 2020 as the President and Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

Speaking about the CEO’s appointment, Mr Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar said, “I am extremely happy to welcome him back. Ivan’s extensive hands-on experience has earned him a unique perspective in the solar sector. We believe the Indian solar industry is at an inflection point with favourable government policies to boost domestic manufacturing. We look forward to a period of immense opportunities and growth both in the domestic and international solar energy markets. With Ivan’s strong track record, business and technical knowledge, and in-depth experience in renewable energy sector, Vikram Solar will immensely benefit under his leadership in our next phase of expansion.”

Mr Ivan Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar, shared “I am excited to re-join and build on Vikram Solar’s rich legacy of innovation and technology to set new benchmarks. It will be my special endeavour to maintain market leadership through strategic expansion in solar PV manufacturing, and further expand in international markets. While doing so, we will continue to focus on developing new and innovative products and services, and aim to achieve cost leadership. It goes without saying that Vikram Solar will enhance its commitment to society and build a sustainable business along the way.”