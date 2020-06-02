Vikram Solar Top Performer Again In PVEL Product Qualification Program List

Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC & rooftop solar solutions provider has again achieved the mantle of ‘Top Performer’ garnering a high score in PQP (Product Qualification Program) tests assessed by PVEL LLC, which is an independent solar test lab previously operated by DNV GL. The company has claimed this coveted position within the Product Qualification Program List 3 times in the last 4 years and for the second consecutive year.

Selection of Top Performers involves rigorous testing processes and Top Performers have less than 2% module degradation following each reliability test sequence. Top Performers for PAN performance are also in the top quartile of energy yield in PVsyst simulations. Earlier in 2019, Vikram Solar had received higher than average scores in PV module testing and claimed a position in PV Module Reliability Scorecard Report 2019. This time, the company submitted SOMERA monocrystalline silicon and ELDORA polycrystalline silicon photovoltaic (PV) modules for accelerated stress testing in a controlled laboratory environment, and state-of-the-art module characterization techniques were employed to retrieve results. The results met and exceeded international quality and performance benchmarks.

Mr Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar Limited expressed, “Delivering quality and performance have always been our first commitment to our clients. In other words, being a ‘Top Performer’ is in our DNA. Our consistent recognition in securing high scores in module quality and performance tests taken by leading solar technology research institutes across the world re-affirms our claim to offer only the best. The PQP test is a comprehensive evaluation of environmental sensitivities and degradation mechanisms of PV module designs and our modules went through tests like- Damp Heat Test, PID Test & Mechanical Load Test, securing high scores and proving bankability of our products.”

Mr Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business, PVEL LLC shared, “Congratulations to the Vikram Solar team for achieving Top Performer recognition in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the second consecutive year. We are pleased to see Vikram Solar appear in our report once again and we hope to see the company’s continued growth in the near future.”

About Vikram Solar Limited: Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With an international presence in 6 continents, the Company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story.

Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The Company’s products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability, and performance. As a fully forward- integrated Solar EPC solutions provider, Vikram Solar deploys world-class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide.