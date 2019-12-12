Vikram Solar wins CII Award for Customer Obsession Three Years in A Row

Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC solutions & rooftop solar provider, was today awarded the “Customer Obsession Award for Active Customer Engagement” by CII at an event ceremony held in New Delhi. This recognition marks Vikram Solar’s third consecutive win at the CII award for Customer Obesession.

The application process for the award involved detailed analysis of strategy, core values, markets presence, clientele, and purpose behind solar business operations. The assessment included technical evaluation as well, which analyzedVikramSolar’s management, operation, quality, and performance protocols and compared each of the components with international standards.

Mr Ivan Saha, BU Head of Manufacturing & CTO of Vikram Solar shared on this occasion, “As a solar PV manufacturer, we have always focused to offer tailor-made solutions to clients, contributing to national and global solar mission. This consecutive win for three years now re-affirms our goals and the purpose we follow them.”

Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.1 GW and EPC portfolio in India is 1040 MW*. NTPC Limited, Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Company, HERO, Viessman, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, are few of the many satisfied clients of Vikram Solar Limited.