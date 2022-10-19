VIMTA forays into Electrical and Electronics Products Testing

Bangalore, 19th October 2022:VIMTA Labs, a leading Life Sciences Contract Research and Testing Organization in India, inaugurated its state-of-the-art EMI/EMC Lab at Neovantage Park (MN Park), Genome Valley in Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated by Shri. K.T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD,Govt of Telangana, in the presence of Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I & C), Shri. E V Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman & MD, TSIIC, Shri Shakti M Nagappan, Director Life Sciences & Pharma, Govt. of Telangana; Dr. S P Vasireddi, Chairman, Ms. Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director and other senior Management of VIMTA. The lab is equipped to handle advanced and complex testing to support the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) requirements of Active Medical Devices, Wireless, Defense, and other electronic Industrial sectors.

Hon’ble Minister, Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said, “I am pleased to launch Vimta Labs EMI/EMC testing facility at Genome Valley, the global powerhouse of Life Sciences. This facility will complement the existing world-class infrastructure at Genome.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. P. Vasireddi, Chairman, VIMTA Labs said,” VIMTA is driven by quality as its core value and we are constantly focused on building an ecosystem to support the Life Sciences industry products development and compliance be it food or pharmaceuticals or medical devices, etc. We see that over the last few years, the Indian ESDM sector has witnessed a significant shift from basic testing to areas such as product development, original design manufacturing, and others. Our foray into EMC testing aims to cater to the growing needs of the life sciences and biomedical industries for precision testing. The advanced semi-anechoic lab will help position India as a global leader in EMC testing.”

Adding to this, Ms. Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director, VIMTA Labs said “As the policy focus shifted to encourage ‘Make in India’ for medical equipment, defense, electric vehicles, etc., we could identify the need for a world-class testing facility to support the mission. We acquired EMTAC Laboratories in 2020 to expand our service offerings to these industries. With our vast experience in the laboratory business, we identified the need for VIMTA to further expand its capabilities and become strategically equipped to offer the best E&E testing facilities which are in accordance with applicable national and international standards. We are further planning to invest up to Rs.70 Crores in the next 5 years to create more testing infrastructure. Our labs offer operational excellence in terms of multifunctional testing, testing for equipment with unique or advanced features, and a range of testing solutions to diverse verticals in the ESDM sector.”