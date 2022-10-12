Vinculum Co-founder launches Trangile, a consulting-led and domain-expertise driven tech services firm; sets up global development center in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, October 12, 2022: Piyush Madan, co-founder of Vinculum Solutions, a leading global retail SaaS player, today formally announced the inception of his next venture, Trangile – a consulting-led, domain-expertise driven services technology firm. Trangile (stands for transformation with agility) is positioned as the go-to firm for digital transformation for organizations in retail, e-commerce, logistics/ supply chain and life sciences verticals. The new firm is off to a tremendous start with close to 450+ professionals onboard, and most based at its global development center in Noida besides offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with an office in London on the anvil.

Trangile has a strong management team with world-leading experts – Sreenivasan Iyer, heads supply chain practice, Veeresh Singh, heads Oracle Retail practice and Pallab Mitra, Global Director of Sales. It is an alliance partner for Infor Solutions, leading implementation partner for Oracle solutions suite & strategic partner for Antworks. Trangile board members, Mr Gautam Bali, Mr Deepak Sood and Mr Kanwar Bir Singh have strong faith in Trangile. Talking of his second venture, Piyush Madan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trangile said,