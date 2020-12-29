Vindhya Organics set to resume operations and lays a roadmap to overcome the recent setback!

Hyderabad: Vindhya Organics Pvt. Ltd., announced that it is set to resume operations at its Bollaram facility, shortly. The facility recently met with an accident. Vindhya Organics is more than ever committed to environmental, health and employee safety standards and reaffirms its resolve to quickly normalize the operations and set the company on the path to success, says Mr D.N. Reddy, Managing Director, Vindhya Organics Pvt. Ltd.

The Company has initiated thorough investigation to identify the root cause of a reactor catching fire during the layer separation process on December 12th, 2020 and is proactively taking necessary preventive actions. During the accident, fire extended to a production block leading to significant damage in it. The other 2 production blocks are safe and intact. While there were no fatalities, eight people experienced physical injuries, of which six had minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital, while the other two are recovering fast and will be discharged in a couple of days. The company extended complete support to the injured employees including covering their hospital and incidental expenses.