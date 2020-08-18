VingaJoy FuelBar 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 2,499

New Delhi – Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy introduced its brand- new power bank VingaJoy FuelBar VB – SX3 in India at a striking price of Rs 2,499. This power bank is Made in India and exhibits a powerful polymer battery capacity of 10,000mAh. Another USP of this power bank is its lightweight and compact body which makes it easy to carry.

VingaJoy Fuelbar features a Non-Metallic Frame body material, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. There is also an LED Digital Battery Indicator, which lets you know the charging level and functionality of the power bank. The power bank has dual input charging ports (TypeC/V8) and output charging port with 2.0A. This power bank is produced and manufactured in India, making the products a part of Made in India, offering 6 months product warranty. It has a capacity is up to 10,000 mAh. In addition, 500 life cycles are being provided with double USB ports. In this, LED light is also being given under the name of display Indicator. There is a carry bag inside the box which comes free with the power bank as a complimentary gift.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are excited to expand our product portfolio and deepen our roots into the power bank segment with the launch of, VingaJoy FuelBar VB – SX3 power bank. At VingaJoy, we ensure that our products complement the ongoing lifestyle of our customers. During the current scenario of COVID-19, our R&D team is working hard to provide the best product to our customer. With the trend of work-from-home, consumers are spending most of the time at their homes with constant access to electricity to power their devices. However, in countries such as India, where power cut is a major issue, power banks have been used to power their device during power shortage. This helps us to deliver the best of we can to our customers.”

VingaJoy FuelBar VB – SX3 Powerbank will be only available at nearest Retail Stores.