VingaJoy introduces “PUSHPA” Series Wireless Neckband in India

13 April 2022, New Delhi: VingaJoy, one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and electronic brands, has announced the launch of its premium VingaJoy CL- 404 PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband. A new wireless neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely.

The neckband comes with a battery life of up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. It comes with a standby life of 250 hours. This trendy neckband comes with magnetic earbuds. Connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with VingaJoy’s CL-404. This neckband is available at all nearby retail stores.

With its sporty design, it’s an ideal companion that doesn’t bother you about the tangling of wires or dropping of the earbuds. While listening to music, consumers will be able to experience the real music while allowing them to enjoy immersive music. The ergonomically designed VingaJoy CL – 404 PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband is equipped with v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.