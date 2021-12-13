VingaJoy launches compact design flash drives help store pictures and videos

VingaJoy, one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and the electronic brand has launched a new storage drive in India. The VingaJoy Dual Drive is specially designed for storage on different devices. Users who find themselves needing some extra storage for their computer, LED TV, Speakers, Protector, Car Audio, can easily opt for this pen drive on the go. This pen drive ranges from 16GB to 64GB in capacity which is priced at Rs. 949, Rs. 1,149 and Rs. 1,649, respectively.

The VingaJoy Dual Drive promises to make data transferring a piece of cake for the users as it features both Micro-USB and USB connectors, making it easier to transfer content and manage files between different devices. This USB 2.0 which is in a metal body, has universal compatibility with high speed and ultra-portable devices.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are adding a new USB 2.0 Flash drive to our VingaJoy Dual Drive portfolio. It is a 2-in-1 high-quality all-metal body high-speed flash drive that offers huge storage to take it on the go and live the digital lifestyle to the fullest. It offers customers the freedom to create and store more photos and videos and transfer content easily”.

The company offers a 2 years warranty. VingaJoy Dual Drive Pen Drives are available at nearby Retail Stores.