VingaJoy launches new GBT-270 Wireless Party Speaker Priced at Rs. 2,999

VingaJoy, one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and electronics brand has announced the launch of its all new VingaJoy GBT-270 SOUND + Your party partner wireless Karaoke Speaker, priced at Rs 2,999. This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0 and the device can be connected to bluetooth devices within 3 metres of range. The product also features a USB reader and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or plug-in any device via Aux. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery of 2400 mAH provides for extended playback and music streaming of 8 hours on a full charge.

Dedicated to sound and comfort, the speaker also supports hands-free calling, and an impressive bass with high stereo feature. The 5 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a microphone to get the party started instantly. There is dynamic LED lighting in the front along with flashing DJ lights containing five colour modes and simple controls.

Equipped with Built-in FM radio, and free wired mic is ideal for the karaoke sessions. House parties or Karaoke nights, just grab a friend and channel your inner pop sensation with the VingaJoy wired mic or use the instrument input to play along.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “VingaJoy is committed to develop and offer the best in design, durable, and sophisticated products to Indian consumers at affordable prices. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user and this is the reason we sell our product at a budget price. I think the Karaoke feature not only enhances the party ambiance but also singing usually makes people happy as it helps in reducing the level of stress. Be it travel, office or house party, the speaker is engineered impeccably to give the finest possible user experience designed for all-purpose. With the launch VingaJoy GBT-270 SOUND +, we aim to fuel the aspirations of millennials and to lessen up the stress with a hassle-free wireless Karaoke system”.

VingaJoy GBT-270 SOUND + YOUR PARTY PARTNER wireless karaoke party speaker will be available at your nearest Retail stores.