VingaJoy onboards Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador

VingaJoy , the Lifestyle consumer electronics products manufacturer announces their association with actor and leading fashionista, Jacqueline Fernandez today. The collaboration is aimed at creating increased brand awareness with respect to the young consumer base. With the tagline ‘Be Loud, Be Proud,’ the brand is focused towards being the first choice of millennials and offers products such as earphones, headphones, speakers, travel chargers and premium rugged cables that seamlessly integrate into the youth’s style statement.

In line with the spirit of the brand, Jacqueline Fernandez was a unanimous choiceas she represents the energy of the youth. Being a new-age actor, she is an embodiment of the choice and preference of the young crowd specifically in the consumer centric domain. Apart from this, she is also an entrepreneur and runs a famous restaurant called Kaema Sutra in Colombo, which further establishes her connect with the modern youth.

Expressing his pleasure to collaborate with Jacqueline, VingaJoy’s Co-Founder Lalit Arora said, “Jacqueline Fernandezis the perfect face for our brand. She is dynamic, young, and stylish, and a person who has left her own mark in the industry, making her the perfect expression of VingaJoy. We are delighted to invite Jacqueline Fernandez to join our crew and take our brand’s style quotient to a whole new level. We welcome her to the VingaJoy family and are confident she will inspire our consumers to feel proud to be associated with a brand like ours.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also expressed her thoughts on the association,“I am extremely thrilled to be the face of VingaJoy and participate in the brand’s incredible journey of success and innovation. Known as the millennial audio brand, VingaJoy offers seamless tech quality and modern design in all its products. The company’s innovative approach to offer consumer focussed solutions is what attracted me towards it. I am hopeful that this association will ensure higher brand recall, and eventually create a larger customer base for VingaJoy.”