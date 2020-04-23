Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma come Live on Unacademy to inspire learners

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, on Tuesday evening conducted a Live Class for its learners by veteran cricketer Virat Kohli and talented bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma as a part of their second edition of ‘Legends on Unacademy’.

During the live session, which panned over 50 minutes, the celebrated couple shared their experiences and lessons with learners on how to stay motivated and continue to pursue dreams. The duo elaborated on various incidents from their life, threw light on the challenges they faced during their journeys to reach where they are today, and highlighted the learnings from these occurrences. They also spoke about the importance of focus, hard work, self-belief, perseverance, and teamwork.

The Live Class on the platform was a phenomenal success with over 50,000 learners joining the session. The couple also answered multiple questions asked by the Unacademy learners including questions like – ‘What has been their success mantra?’, ‘How to overcome challenges and move ahead in life?’, ‘How did you develop the self belief of chasing your dreams and achieving them?’ and many more.

Karan Shroff, Vice President, Marketing, Unacademy said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors, be it renowned personalities or our learners. These are trying times where everyone has to be disciplined to see this through. The idea behind this initiative was to enable our learners to get motivation from the legends themselves in order for them stay reassured and focussed on their goals. By drawing a parallel between the legends’ personal experiences of dealing with challenges and the current situation all of us are facing, we wanted our learners to get the mental and emotional strength they need to effectively prepare for their exams. The session by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma saw a fabulous response from the learners and we are happy to see the enthusiasm to learn from such legends. The passion and determination of the learners keeps us motivated and we will continue to work hard to bring the best education to them”

Some of the key lessons and tips that Virat and Anushka shared were:

– The current situation where the entire world is fighting a pandemic has made people more receptive and capable of noticing and valuing small things. The compassionate side of people is coming alive in their everyday actions now more than ever.

– During difficult times, it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly and consuming immunity boosting alkaline food items like – turmeric, black pepper, and ginger.

– It is very important to be patient in life, clarity and understanding follows thereafter and one should not pressurize themselves

– Rejections and disappointments are a part of life. Being strong mentally and being disciplined is crucial.

– There is no easy way to be successful, hard work is the only way.

– Communication is vital. It is important to be honest and have the ability to look at the positive intent in people and trust them, be it with a partner, family member, colleague, peer, or friend.

– One should put in all the efforts towards their goals, without focussing on the result, and enjoy the process. This will help ease stress.

– It is necessary to do the right thing, even if it is tough.

– Being ready to accept when things don’t go as planned is important. There is no guarantee to success; appreciating the chances that life has given and being grateful is a must.

– One must not worry about the judgement of the world while working hard towards their goals

– Staying optimistic and compassionate is the way to success

Earlier in March, Unacademy announced the commencement of the ‘Legends on Unacademy’ program with the idea of bringing legends from different industries to teach life lessons through Live Classes. The first edition included Live Classes from legendary cricketers such as Brian Lara, Bret Lee and Jonty Rhodes, through the association with Unacademy Road Safety World Series.