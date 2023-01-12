Virb Lands New Contract; Expands Its Offerings to Asias with $10B Life Science Company

Boston, MA, January 12, 2023 — Virb, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has landed a new contract with one of the largest life sciences companies in the world. The contract includes sourcing and skilling clinical research associates, biostatisticians, clinical data team associates, and statistical programmers.

Virb has begun a Series A capital raise to accelerate its growth. Investments will be used to grow the sales team, scale its proprietary training, deepen its technology stack, and develop a roadmap to expand services across the life science industry. Venture capital firms backing Virb include those in the human capital, ed tech, and life sciences industries.

Virb is a human capital upskilling platform delivering high demand and highly skilled talent at scale with their comprehensive source, train, deploy model. Virb is focused on the life sciences for its initial launch.

“This new financing allows us to accelerate our growth globally to secure the talent needed in the clinical research industry,” says Garrett Walker, Founder and CEO of Virb. “The current industry staffing model is unsustainable; a shrinking workforce delays clinical trial starts and the availability of new drugs to improve lives. The industry challenge in providing a new generation of clinical research talent requires an industry solution.”

About Virb

Virb is the first human capital-as-a-service platform that sources, trains, deploys new talent globally and upskills and reskills workforces. We believe in creating opportunities for all, promoting lifelong learning, and cultivating a passion for improving lives. Our mission is to help close the opportunity gap between clinical research jobs and qualified candidates with advanced ed tech and well-paying jobs with flexibility and purpose. Employers adopting our model secure a pipeline of scalable, job-ready, emerging talent tailored to their business needs. Students who qualify use us as their bridge to a guaranteed first job and a career in clinical research. Universities partner with us to provide students and alums with experiential training that places them right into waiting jobs. To learn more, please contact us.

